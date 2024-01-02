When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Drury light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Drury stats and insights

In five of 37 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Drury's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:55 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:53 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:45 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:13 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:40 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 10:56 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:38 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.