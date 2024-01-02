Vincent Trocheck and Martin Necas are two of the top players to watch when the New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is among the top options on offense for Carolina, with 42 points this season, as he has recorded 15 goals and 27 assists in 34 games.

With 27 total points (0.7 per game), including 13 goals and 14 assists through 37 contests, Seth Jarvis is key for Carolina's attack.

This season, Carolina's Necas has 25 points, courtesy of nine goals (fifth on team) and 16 assists (third).

In the crease, Frederik Andersen has a 4-1-0 record this season, with an .894 save percentage (48th in the league). In 6 games, he has 127 saves, and has allowed 15 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, with 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) and an average ice time of 19:53 per game.

Mika Zibanejad has 14 goals and 23 assists, equaling 37 points (1.1 per game).

Trocheck has scored nine goals and added 25 assists in 35 games for New York.

Jonathan Quick's record is 9-2-1. He has conceded 30 goals (2.4 goals against average) and made 330 saves with a .917% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 10th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.32 12th 7th 2.69 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 15th 30.8 Shots 33.4 4th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 1st 30.91% Power Play % 26.56% 5th 5th 84.91% Penalty Kill % 82.64% 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.