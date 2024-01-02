Having won three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ will show this Rangers versus Hurricanes game.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/2/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 2-1 NYR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes allow 3.1 goals per game (115 in total), 18th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 123 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 34 15 27 42 22 17 54.1% Seth Jarvis 37 13 14 27 13 24 43.6% Martin Necas 37 9 16 25 13 14 34% Michael Bunting 36 8 17 25 18 12 35.3% Stefan Noesen 37 10 12 22 8 10 32.7%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 94 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the league (120 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players