The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) aim to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on January 2, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 48.3% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte is 4-8 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 21st.

The Hornets score an average of 110 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 116.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 109.1 points per game at home, 1.8 fewer points than away (110.9). On defense they give up 119 per game, 4.1 fewer points than away (123.1).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 4.1 fewer points per game at home (119) than away (123.1).

The Hornets collect 0.9 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than away (25.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries