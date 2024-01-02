Hornets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-24) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (19-12) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Hornets vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-15.5
|232.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 15 games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season is 231.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Charlotte has gone 13-18-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (21.4%) in those games.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.
Hornets vs Kings Additional Info
Hornets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|18
|58.1%
|117.5
|227.5
|116.8
|237.9
|235.5
|Hornets
|15
|48.4%
|110
|227.5
|121.1
|237.9
|229.0
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its past 10 games.
- Three of the Hornets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (6-10-0) this year.
- The Hornets' 110 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 116.8 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.
Hornets vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|13-18
|1-1
|17-14
|Kings
|17-14
|0-0
|16-15
Hornets vs. Kings Point Insights
|Hornets
|Kings
|110
|117.5
|27
|8
|7-5
|12-2
|6-6
|14-0
|121.1
|116.8
|25
|21
|8-7
|6-1
|4-11
|5-2
