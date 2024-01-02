Tuesday's AAC slate includes the East Carolina Pirates (6-3) facing the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • Danae McNeal: 20.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 4.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Amiya Joyner: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Micah Dennis: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Synia Johnson: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tatyana Wyche: 4.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

