East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) playing the East Carolina Pirates (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|36th
|83.5
|Points Scored
|74.1
|207th
|112th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|170th
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|36.2
|209th
|172nd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|72nd
|81st
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|241st
|65th
|15.9
|Assists
|12.3
|269th
|135th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.5
|69th
