Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) playing the East Carolina Pirates (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 36th 83.5 Points Scored 74.1 207th 112th 68.1 Points Allowed 70.4 170th 157th 37.3 Rebounds 36.2 209th 172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 72nd 81st 8.7 3pt Made 6.8 241st 65th 15.9 Assists 12.3 269th 135th 11.3 Turnovers 10.5 69th

