Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2, 0-0 AAC) playing the East Carolina Pirates (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • RJ Felton: 16 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brandon Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ezra Ausar: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bobby Pettiford: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Walker: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Johnell Davis: 14.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 15.1 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank
36th 83.5 Points Scored 74.1 207th
112th 68.1 Points Allowed 70.4 170th
157th 37.3 Rebounds 36.2 209th
172nd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 72nd
81st 8.7 3pt Made 6.8 241st
65th 15.9 Assists 12.3 269th
135th 11.3 Turnovers 10.5 69th

