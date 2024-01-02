Tuesday's game that pits the East Carolina Pirates (7-4) versus the UTSA Roadrunners (6-6) at Minges Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-56 in favor of East Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 2.

The Pirates fell in their most recent matchup 73-36 against South Carolina on Saturday.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 67, UTSA 56

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates captured their signature win of the season on December 18, when they secured a 65-44 victory over the George Mason Patriots, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in our computer rankings.

The Pirates have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (four).

East Carolina has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

65-44 at home over George Mason (No. 90) on December 18

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on December 4

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 276) on November 6

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 292) on December 2

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 301) on November 9

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 44 FG% Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

18.2 PTS, 3.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Tatyana Wyche: 4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%

4.3 PTS, 45.7 FG% Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 32.7 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (200th in college basketball) and allow 54.5 per contest (31st in college basketball).

