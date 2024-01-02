The Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-17.5) 144.5 -3500 +1280

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

East Carolina has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Owls' 13 games have gone over the point total.

