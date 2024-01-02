The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
East Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 37th.
  • The Pirates score only 3.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (70.5).
  • East Carolina is 6-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.
  • The Pirates conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • At home, East Carolina made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Florida L 70-65 RP Funding Center
12/20/2023 Delaware State W 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/29/2023 East Tennessee State L 86-70 Minges Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
1/7/2024 Tulsa - Minges Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

