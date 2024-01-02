The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.

The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 37th.

The Pirates score only 3.7 more points per game (74.2) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (70.5).

East Carolina is 6-2 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, East Carolina scored 72.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 63.

The Pirates conceded fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

At home, East Carolina made 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule