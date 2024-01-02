Tuesday's game between the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) and the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) at FAU Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-65 and heavily favors Florida Atlantic to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 83, East Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-18.3)

Florida Atlantic (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Florida Atlantic is 9-4-0 against the spread, while East Carolina's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. A total of seven out of the Owls' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Pirates' games have gone over. In the past 10 contests, Florida Atlantic has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. East Carolina has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +54 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (199th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per contest (150th in college basketball).

East Carolina wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 36.8 rebounds per game, 170th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.2.

East Carolina connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 30.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.7%.

East Carolina has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.7 per game (86th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

