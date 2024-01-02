Duke vs. Syracuse January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (7-3, 0-1 ACC) play the Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC) in a matchup of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ESPN Networks.
Duke vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared McCain: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- JJ Starling: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quadir Copeland: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Duke vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Syracuse AVG
|Syracuse Rank
|54th
|81.6
|Points Scored
|77.7
|120th
|73rd
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|160th
|209th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|37.9
|134th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|166th
|148th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.4
|189th
|50th
|16.4
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|197th
