The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Orange have won five games in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
  • The Orange are the 125th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 213th.
  • The Blue Devils average 12.9 more points per game (83.3) than the Orange allow (70.4).
  • When Duke scores more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke posted 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Devils allowed 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).
  • Duke drained 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

