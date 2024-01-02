The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Orange have won five games in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Orange allow to opponents.

Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Orange sit at 127th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 12.9 more points than the Orange give up (70.4).

Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).

In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Duke Upcoming Schedule