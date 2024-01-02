The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), who have won five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have made.

In games Duke shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 214th.

The Blue Devils record 83.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 70.4 the Orange give up.

When Duke totals more than 70.4 points, it is 9-2.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke put up 76.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).

Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in away games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule