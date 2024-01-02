Tuesday's game between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-69 and heavily favors Duke to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 14.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -14.5

Duke -14.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -1400, Syracuse +800

Duke vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+14.5)



Syracuse (+14.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Duke has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Syracuse, who is 5-7-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Devils are 6-5-0 and the Orange are 5-7-0. The two teams score an average of 161.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 83.3 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +200 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Duke wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It collects 36 rebounds per game, which ranks 214th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.5 per outing.

Duke knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank sixth in college basketball by averaging 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 120th in college basketball, allowing 87.3 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has won the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (fifth in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (135th in college basketball).

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange are outscoring opponents by eight points per game, with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per outing (163rd in college basketball).

Syracuse pulls down 38 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball), compared to the 38.4 of its opponents.

Syracuse knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.2%.

Syracuse has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (185th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (32nd in college basketball).

