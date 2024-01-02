How to Watch the Davidson vs. La Salle Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (11-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (3-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Davidson vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 74.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Explorers allow.
- Davidson has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
- La Salle's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
- The Explorers put up 60.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats give up.
- La Salle is 3-6 when scoring more than 52.5 points.
- When Davidson allows fewer than 60.8 points, it is 10-0.
- The Explorers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
- The Wildcats' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Explorers have given up.
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
Davidson Schedule
|12/8/2023
|High Point
|W 77-40
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/18/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 75-56
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Charlotte
|W 83-56
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/7/2024
|VCU
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
