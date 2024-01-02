The Davidson Wildcats (11-1) will try to continue a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the La Salle Explorers (3-9) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This game is at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson vs. La Salle Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 74.0 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 75.3 the Explorers allow.
  • Davidson has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 75.3 points.
  • La Salle's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 74.0 points.
  • The Explorers put up 60.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 52.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • La Salle is 3-6 when scoring more than 52.5 points.
  • When Davidson allows fewer than 60.8 points, it is 10-0.
  • The Explorers shoot 36.2% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.
  • The Wildcats' 46.8 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Explorers have given up.

Davidson Leaders

  • Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 62.1 FG%
  • Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
  • Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 55.0 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 High Point W 77-40 John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 UNC Wilmington W 75-56 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 @ Charlotte W 83-56 Dale F. Halton Arena
1/2/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
1/7/2024 VCU - John M. Belk Arena
1/10/2024 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.