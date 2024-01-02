Tuesday's A-10 schedule includes the La Salle Explorers (3-7) playing the Davidson Wildcats (10-1) at 6:30 PM ET.

Davidson vs. La Salle Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Davidson Players to Watch

Millie Prior: 12.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

Makayla Miller: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

