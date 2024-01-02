The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 134.5.

Charlotte vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under SMU -8.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Charlotte has had an average of 132.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

SMU (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% more often than Charlotte (5-5-0) this season.

Charlotte vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 7 58.3% 76.4 145.1 62.2 125.7 142.8 Charlotte 4 40% 68.7 145.1 63.5 125.7 133.3

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The Mustangs beat the spread five times in 13 AAC games last year.

The 49ers' 68.7 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 62.2 the Mustangs give up.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Charlotte is 3-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Charlotte vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 7-5-0 3-2 3-9-0 Charlotte 5-5-0 0-1 4-6-0

Charlotte vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU Charlotte 7-9 Home Record 11-4 1-10 Away Record 5-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

