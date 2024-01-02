Tuesday's AAC schedule includes the SMU Mustangs (8-4, 0-0 AAC) against the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 AAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Charlotte Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 12 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nik Graves: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dishon Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jackson Threadgill: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 13.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. SMU Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank
187th 75.1 Points Scored 65.8 332nd
18th 62 Points Allowed 63.9 34th
46th 40.6 Rebounds 32 340th
38th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 5.9 356th
196th 7.3 3pt Made 6 305th
69th 15.7 Assists 12.8 229th
180th 11.8 Turnovers 9.9 46th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.