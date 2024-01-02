The Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Charlotte vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 10% higher than the 36.3% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 6-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.3% from the field.

The 49ers are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 56th.

The 49ers score an average of 68.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 62.2 the Mustangs allow.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Charlotte is 4-3.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Charlotte scored 5.7 more points per game at home (70.3) than away (64.6).

The 49ers conceded fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (65.7) last season.

At home, Charlotte knocked down 8.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.9). Charlotte's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.5%) than on the road (39.2%) as well.

