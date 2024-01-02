Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jesse C. Carson High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.