Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Rangers on January 2?
Can we expect Andrei Svechnikov scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Svechnikov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Svechnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|16:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|3
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:58
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
