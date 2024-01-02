Five games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the George Mason Patriots and the Rhode Island Rams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV
Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen 5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen 5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 NESN Plus
Dayton Flyers at UMass Minutewomen 5:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 Fubo Sports US
George Mason Patriots at Rhode Island Rams 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Davidson Wildcats at La Salle Explorers 6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, January 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.