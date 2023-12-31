Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (10-3) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 79-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 66-59 victory against Marshall in their last outing on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 79, Wake Forest 60

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons' best win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 153) in our computer rankings. The Demon Deacons took home the 66-59 win at home on December 21.

Wake Forest has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Seminoles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Marshall (No. 153) on December 21

51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 159) on December 10

94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 188) on November 20

75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 230) on November 6

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

9.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 58.4 FG%

9.8 PTS, 58.4 FG% Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons' -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.2 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 62.9 per outing (158th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.