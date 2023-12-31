How to Watch Panthers vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers (2-13) visit a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars have lost four games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
Panthers Insights
- This season the Panthers score 7.2 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Jaguars give up (22.9).
- The Panthers collect 79.4 fewer yards per game (279.1) than the Jaguars give up (358.5).
- This season Carolina rushes for 4.1 more yards per game (105.4) than Jacksonville allows (101.3).
- The Panthers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 25 takeaways.
Panthers Away Performance
- The Panthers score 16.1 points per game in road games (0.4 more than their overall average), and give up 28.4 in road games (three more than overall).
- The Panthers' average yards gained (294.1) and allowed (316.9) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 279.1 and 296.8, respectively.
- Carolina accumulates 184 passing yards per game on the road (10.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 187.5 in road games (11.6 more than overall).
- The Panthers rack up 110.1 rushing yards per game in away games (4.7 more than their overall average), and concede 129.4 on the road (8.5 more than overall).
- The Panthers convert 36.6% of third downs away from home (equal to their overall average), and concede 34% in away games (3.6% lower than overall).
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|W 9-7
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Green Bay
|L 33-30
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Tampa Bay
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
