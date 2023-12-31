The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Jaguars match up with the Panthers. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Panthers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Panthers have won the third quarter five times, lost four times, and tied six times.

The Jaguars have won the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is surrendering six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Panthers have won the fourth quarter in seven games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

In 15 games this season, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in 12 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

The Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (0-6), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Panthers have won the second half in seven games, lost the second half in five games, and tied in the second half in three games.

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 13.5 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Jaguars or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.