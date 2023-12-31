Sunday's contest between the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4) and the Clemson Tigers (8-5) at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Carolina squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 61-52 victory against Oklahoma in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 71, Clemson 63

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

When the Tar Heels beat the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 45 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 12, it was their season's best victory.

The Tar Heels have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 45) on November 12

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 79) on December 19

54-51 over Vermont (No. 157) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 216) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 299) on November 18

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%

12.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

15.3 PTS, 2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Maria Gakdeng: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 68.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Lexi Donarski: 10.2 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 36 3PT% (27-for-75)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels average 70 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.