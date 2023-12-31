The Furman Paladins (8-6) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 66.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 65.8 the Paladins give up to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central is 4-1 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • Furman has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.3 points.
  • The Paladins average only 2.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Eagles give up (69.3).
  • Furman is 7-1 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
  • North Carolina Central has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • This year the Paladins are shooting 41.5% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Paladins' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (18-for-53)
  • Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)
  • Jada Tiggett: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK, 48.8 FG%
  • Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

North Carolina Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 66-55 Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville W 65-63 Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 70-65 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
1/3/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
1/6/2024 Howard - McDougald-McLendon Arena

