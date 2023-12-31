Sunday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (12-0) going head to head against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-64 win, heavily favoring NC State.

The Wolfpack head into this game following an 87-50 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 75, Virginia 64

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's best win this season came in a 78-60 victory against the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.

The Wolfpack have two wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

Based on the RPI, the Cavaliers have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 70th-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 47) on November 29

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 87) on November 19

79-61 at home over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 3

NC State Leaders

Aziaha James: 16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

16.3 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Zoe Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) River Baldwin: 10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 61.4 FG% Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 23.8 points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 55.9 per contest, 47th in college basketball) and have a +285 scoring differential.

