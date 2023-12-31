Miles Sanders will be facing the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Sanders has run for 404 total yards (28.9 ypg) on 124 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. Also, Sanders makes an impact in the air attack with 142 receiving yards on 25 catches (10.1 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sanders and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanders vs. the Jaguars

Sanders vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 134 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 134 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Jaguars is giving up 101.3 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Jaguars have allowed 13 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 15th in NFL play.

Watch Panthers vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sanders Rushing Insights

So far this season, Sanders has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Panthers have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 124 of his team's 401 total rushing attempts this season (30.9%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 11 red zone carries for 19.3% of the team share (his team runs on 58.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-125)

Sanders Receiving Insights

In five of 13 games this season, Sanders has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Sanders has received 7.3% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 3.6 yards per target.

Sanders does not have a TD reception this year in 14 games.

With two red zone targets, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 5.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Packers 12/24/2023 Week 16 3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.