The Duke Blue Devils (8-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Eagles have taken five games in a row.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 78.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 59.8 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Boston College is 8-4 when it scores more than 59.8 points.

Duke has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.

The Blue Devils record 74.0 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 63.8 the Eagles allow.

Duke has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

When Boston College gives up fewer than 74.0 points, it is 8-2.

This year the Blue Devils are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles shoot 46.7% from the field, just 9.5% higher than the Blue Devils concede.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Taina Mair: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

11.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Jadyn Donovan: 6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.3 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

11.3 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Ashlon Jackson: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

Duke Schedule