Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown when the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hubbard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Hubbard has rushed for a team-high 774 yards on 204 attempts (51.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

Hubbard has added 33 catches for 198 yards (13.2 per game).

Hubbard has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 9 60 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Saints 2 16 0 5 34 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 2 0 Week 4 Vikings 14 41 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 9 35 0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 19 88 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Texans 15 28 0 2 26 0 Week 9 Colts 16 58 0 4 9 0 Week 10 @Bears 9 23 0 2 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 10 57 0 2 8 0 Week 12 @Titans 14 45 1 5 47 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 25 104 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @Saints 23 87 0 2 9 0 Week 15 Falcons 22 87 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Packers 16 43 1 1 8 0

Rep Chuba Hubbard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.