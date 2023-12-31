Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. High Point Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

11-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: W 90-85 vs Bellarmine Next Game Opponent: @ Radford

@ Radford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Winthrop Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 19-9

9-6 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 150th

150th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 113-62 vs Toccoa Falls Next Game Opponent: Longwood

Longwood Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Longwood Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

12-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st

361st Last Game: L 78-69 vs Dayton Next Game Opponent: @ Winthrop

@ Winthrop Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Radford Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-5 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th

199th Last Game: L 93-58 vs Clemson Next Game Opponent: High Point

High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Gardner-Webb Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-10 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: L 87-73 vs VCU Next Game Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. UNC Asheville Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 11-17

8-7 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 90-85 vs UAB Next Game Opponent: South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. South Carolina Upstate Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-20

5-8 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 292nd

292nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 96-76 vs Coker Next Game Opponent: @ UNC Asheville

@ UNC Asheville Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Presbyterian Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

8-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: W 91-67 vs JWU Charlotte Next Game Opponent: @ Charleston Southern

@ Charleston Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 9. Charleston Southern Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-24

4-9 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: L 105-60 vs North Carolina Next Game Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

