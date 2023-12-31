Which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Dayton

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 27-3

10-2 | 27-3 Odds to Win A-10: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 78-69 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

10-3 | 24-7 Odds to Win A-10: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: W 97-56 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. VCU

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 22-9

8-5 | 22-9 Odds to Win A-10: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th

95th Last Game: W 87-73 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. UMass

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-7

9-3 | 23-7 Odds to Win A-10: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: W 79-66 vs Siena

Next Game

Opponent: Duquesne

Duquesne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Duquesne

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-3 | 20-10 Odds to Win A-10: +650

+650 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: W 95-47 vs Cleary

Next Game

Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Saint Bonaventure

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-9

9-3 | 21-9 Odds to Win A-10: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: W 62-61 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: @ VCU

@ VCU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. George Mason

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-9

11-2 | 21-9 Odds to Win A-10: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: W 94-69 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ La Salle

@ La Salle Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Richmond

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-5 | 18-13 Odds to Win A-10: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 241st

241st Last Game: W 59-38 vs Lafayette

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Davidson

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-3 | 18-11 Odds to Win A-10: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 72-69 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: Dayton

Dayton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Loyola Chicago

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

8-5 | 16-14 Odds to Win A-10: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 73-35 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Louis

@ Saint Louis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. George Washington

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 13-17

11-2 | 13-17 Odds to Win A-10: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: W 69-63 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. La Salle

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18

9-4 | 12-18 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: L 71-66 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: George Mason

George Mason Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Saint Louis

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-6 | 8-22 Odds to Win A-10: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 82-70 vs NC State

Next Game

Opponent: Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-7 | 8-22 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 82-71 vs Northeastern

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

15. Fordham

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-7 | 7-24 Odds to Win A-10: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: W 87-78 vs Columbia

Next Game