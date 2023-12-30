The Saturday college basketball lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the USC Trojans taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Wofford Terriers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

How to Watch Wofford vs. Georgia

  • TV: SEC Network +

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington

Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina

Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Buffalo Bulls

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Alumni Arena
  • Location: Buffalo, New York

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Buffalo

No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crisler Center
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crisler Center
  • Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.