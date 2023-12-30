Can we expect Winthrop to lock up a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 0-0 NR NR 137

Winthrop's best wins

When Winthrop defeated the Elon Phoenix, who are ranked No. 201 in the RPI, on November 19 by a score of 78-70, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. The leading scorer against Elon was KJ Doucet, who recorded 20 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

88-82 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on December 5

85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 10

89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 338/RPI) on November 17

74-61 over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on November 18

90-87 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 2

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Winthrop has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Winthrop is playing the 230th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Eagles have 16 games left this season, including 10 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Winthrop has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers

Winthrop Eagles vs. Longwood Lancers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

