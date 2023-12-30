Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 0-0 ACC) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN2.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 17.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Lynn Kidd: 15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Virginia Tech Rank
|97th
|79
|Points Scored
|74.1
|203rd
|139th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|79th
|262nd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|34.5
|266th
|334th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|132nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|276th
|12
|Assists
|15.5
|72nd
|57th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
