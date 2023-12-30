How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Virginia vs Notre Dame (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Lipscomb vs Florida State (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Pittsburgh vs Syracuse (12:00 PM ET | December 30)
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Hokies allow to opponents.
- Wake Forest has an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies sit at 254th.
- The Demon Deacons put up 16.5 more points per game (80.9) than the Hokies give up (64.4).
- Wake Forest has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 64.4 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Demon Deacons ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (71.3) than in away games (77.8).
- When it comes to total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse in home games last season, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% clip in away games.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|W 83-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|W 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/6/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
