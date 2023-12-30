The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. UNC Wilmington matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline UNC Wilmington Moneyline

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

UNC Wilmington has covered five times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Seahawks have covered the spread when playing as at least 9-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Arkansas has put together a 3-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 12 times this season.

