The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) will look to continue a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 41.7% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.7% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 256th.
  • The Seahawks put up 10.1 more points per game (85.4) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
  • UNC Wilmington is 8-0 when it scores more than 75.3 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
  • The Seahawks allowed fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than away (68.4) last season.
  • UNC Wilmington sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than on the road (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Montreat W 119-50 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Marshall W 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Towson - SECU Arena

