Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) going head to head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 80-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 80, UNC Wilmington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-7.8)

Arkansas (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Arkansas is 3-8-0 against the spread, while UNC Wilmington's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. A total of nine out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Seahawks' games have gone over.

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. They're putting up 85.4 points per game, 17th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 173rd in college basketball.

The 35.5 rebounds per game UNC Wilmington accumulates rank 233rd in the nation. Their opponents grab 35.7.

UNC Wilmington knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (20th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make, at a 33.3% rate.

UNC Wilmington has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.7 per game, committing 8.3 (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 13 (108th in college basketball).

