Can we count on UNC Asheville to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on UNC Asheville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UNC Asheville ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 341

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville's best wins

On December 21, UNC Asheville claimed its best win of the season, a 72-71 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 188) in the RPI rankings. In the win against UNC Greensboro, Lalmani Simmons tallied a team-high 15 points. McKinley Brooks-Sumpter contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 327/RPI) on November 12

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 342/RPI) on December 9

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 344/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 4-3 -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UNC Asheville is facing the fourth-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bulldogs have 16 games left this year, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and two against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Asheville's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UNC Asheville's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UNC Asheville games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.