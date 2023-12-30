There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature SoCon teams. That includes the Wofford Terriers versus the Georgia Bulldogs.

SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wofford Terriers at Georgia Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 SEC Network + Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mercer Bears 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

