2024 NCAA Bracketology: Queens March Madness Resume | January 1
Will Queens be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Queens' complete tournament resume.
How Queens ranks
|Record
|ASUN Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|206
Queens' best wins
When Queens defeated the High Point Panthers, who are ranked No. 131 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 74-72, it was its signature win of the season so far. AJ McKee, as the top scorer in the victory over High Point, recorded 21 points, while BJ McLaurin was second on the team with 18.
Next best wins
- 69-63 over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on November 18
- 83-80 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on November 29
- 97-84 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on November 22
Queens' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-7 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Queens is 1-7 (.125%) -- the second-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Queens has the 86th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- As far as the Royals' upcoming schedule, they have three games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.
- Of Queens' 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Queens' next game
- Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. Queens Royals
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
