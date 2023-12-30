Saturday's game between the Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) going head to head at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Queens (NC), so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Royals enter this game following a 69-63 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens (NC) vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens (NC) vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 70, Gardner-Webb 68

Other ASUN Predictions

Queens (NC) Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Royals picked up their signature win of the season, a 64-61 victory over the Winthrop Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 295) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Queens (NC) is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Queens (NC) 2023-24 Best Wins

64-61 on the road over Winthrop (No. 295) on December 3

61-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 303) on November 17

Queens (NC) Leaders

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (33-for-110)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (33-for-110) Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 50.6 FG% Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

5.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

8.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

Queens (NC) Performance Insights

The Royals average 65.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (244th in college basketball). They have a -22 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Royals are averaging 77.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 24 more points than they're averaging in away games (53.3).

Queens (NC) gives up 56.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 78.2 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.