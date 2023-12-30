The Duke Blue Devils (8-3) will be trying to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Queens Royals (6-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: The CW

Queens vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Queens Moneyline

Queens vs. Duke Betting Trends

Queens has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Duke has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Blue Devils' 11 games this season have hit the over.

