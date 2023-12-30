The Queens Royals (6-8) will aim to end a five-game road skid when visiting the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.

Queens vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW

Queens Stats Insights

Queens has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Royals are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.

The Royals put up 14.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils allow (66.5).

Queens has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

Queens Home & Away Comparison

At home Queens is putting up 96.8 points per game, 28.2 more than it is averaging on the road (68.6).

The Royals are allowing fewer points at home (77 per game) than on the road (87.6).

Beyond the arc, Queens sinks fewer triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (12.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (41.8%) too.

Queens Upcoming Schedule