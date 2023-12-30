How to Watch Queens vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Queens Royals (6-8) will aim to end a five-game road skid when visiting the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 2:00 PM ET on The CW.
Queens vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
Queens Stats Insights
- Queens has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Royals are the 58th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.
- The Royals put up 14.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils allow (66.5).
- Queens has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- At home Queens is putting up 96.8 points per game, 28.2 more than it is averaging on the road (68.6).
- The Royals are allowing fewer points at home (77 per game) than on the road (87.6).
- Beyond the arc, Queens sinks fewer triples away (8.3 per game) than at home (12.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (41.8%) too.
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 93-81
|Curry Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 84-65
|Hawkins Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|FGCU
|-
|Curry Arena
