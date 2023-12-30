Queens vs. Duke Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30
Saturday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (8-3) and the Queens Royals (6-8) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-64 victory for heavily favored Duke according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Queens vs. Duke Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: The CW
- Where: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Queens vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 89, Queens 64
Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Duke
- Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-24.7)
- Computer Predicted Total: 152.6
Duke has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Queens is 3-7-0. A total of five out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Royals' games have gone over.
Queens Performance Insights
- The Royals score 80.7 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and concede 81.3 (350th in college basketball) for a -8 scoring differential overall.
- The 40.1 rebounds per game Queens accumulates rank 57th in the country. Their opponents grab 39.1.
- Queens connects on 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (20th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9.
- Queens loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.7 (175th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.3.
