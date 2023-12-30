Orange County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Orange County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chapel Hill High School at Northern Durham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- Conference: DAC-VII 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.